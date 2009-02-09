Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Child Playing with Matches, Candle Blamed in Isla Vista Fire

Family six displaced by $100,000 house fire.

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 9, 2009 | 2:12 p.m.

A house fire that left an Isla Vista family homeless was caused accidentally by a young child playing with matches and candles, Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators said Tuesday. The home at 779 Camino Pescadero caught fire just before noon Sunday, causing damages estimated at $100,000.

Four engines and one ladder truck responded to the call at 11:58 a.m., county fire Capt. Eli Iskow said Monday.

“Smoke and fire was coming from the windows of a first-floor bedroom, a wooden deck above those windows, and fire was advancing into the windows of the second-story bedroom,” Iskow said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes, he said.

The family of six evacuated the two-story, single-family residence after smelling smoke and responding to a smoke alarm that went off.

One firefighter had minor steam burns on his left hand while on the scene and was treated at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and released, officials said.

The home’s displaced residents are staying with family.

“What people need to remember is that matches and lighters are deadly tools that should never be within the reach of a child,” Iskow said.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 