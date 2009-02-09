Child Playing with Matches, Candle Blamed in Isla Vista Fire

A house fire that left an Isla Vista family homeless was caused accidentally by a young child playing with matches and candles, Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators said Tuesday. The home at 779 Camino Pescadero caught fire just before noon Sunday, causing damages estimated at $100,000.

Four engines and one ladder truck responded to the call at 11:58 a.m., county fire Capt. Eli Iskow said Monday.

“Smoke and fire was coming from the windows of a first-floor bedroom, a wooden deck above those windows, and fire was advancing into the windows of the second-story bedroom,” Iskow said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes, he said.

The family of six evacuated the two-story, single-family residence after smelling smoke and responding to a smoke alarm that went off.

One firefighter had minor steam burns on his left hand while on the scene and was treated at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and released, officials said.

The home’s displaced residents are staying with family.

“What people need to remember is that matches and lighters are deadly tools that should never be within the reach of a child,” Iskow said.

