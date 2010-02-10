Letter to the Editor: Liquor Store Not Welcome in Neighborhood

It has come to my attention that on Jan. 19, Beverages & More Inc. (BevMo) applied with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for off-sale general and on-sale beer and wine liquor licenses for 3052 State St. in Santa Barbara (formerly Thomasville Furniture).

Our San Roque neighborhood already has nine off-sale stores within walking distance of this location (a ¼-mile radius), and several bars and restaurants. According to ABC records, 95 liquor licenses have been issued in the 93105 ZIP code area of Santa Barbara, of which 26 are off-sale licenses. Our area of town is already oversaturated with the licenses. I can’t see that allowing one more is in our best interest.

I am concerned that by allowing BevMo into our neighborhood, the children who live here as well as the students of Peabody Charter School and San Roque School will be adversely affected. Additionally, the location is right across the street from McKenzie Park, with its playgrounds and sports field.

Studies show that neighborhoods with higher concentrations of liquor stores also have higher rates of felonious assaults, auto thefts, underage drinking, alcohol-related hospitalizations, drunken driving accidents and pedestrian injuries — to mention a few. We don’t need another one — especially one on the scale of BevMo.

Furthermore, there is already a huge traffic problem at the intersection of State and De la Vina streets, and should this big liquor outlet be allowed to move in, the gridlock would be compounded. The alleyway immediately behind the location would have a constant flow of traffic, and the parking lot for the location is within 100 feet of private homes — further endangering the quiet neighborhood.

We are already dealing with the huge problem of the homeless community and an abundance of panhandlers and drug users, so an added location for them to hang out to bother the public — especially with an alleyway right behind it — is of grave concern to our neighborhood. Most likely, the alleyway would become the main entrance to the store.

I signed and mailed my protest letter of BevMo to the ABC on Feb. 5, and since then, I have received two disturbing calls from the ABC in Ventura regarding my protest. During those calls, I was told “Drop your protest,” “It is already approved,” “You do not want to pursue this and go to a hearing” and “Stop contacting the police chief and City Council, because they do not have any say in this matter.”

Another disturbing statement was: “This store is good for the area because it will get rid of the smaller local businesses.” I informed her that I am not dropping this protest, and that I will definitely attend a hearing to voice my protest and opinion. Today, a gentleman living directly behind the location also contacted the ABC after he saw its posting, and he was told the same thing.

My understanding was that by posting a “Public Notice of Application,” the ABC was giving residents a chance to protest a location they see as inappropriate and unfit for their neighborhood. I also don’t see how an application can already be approved before the posting time is up. Furthermore, is it the ABC’s normal way of handling these matters by contacting every person who files a protest and discouraging them from doing so?

How can another big-box store benefit our community?

The deadline to protest this liquor license is Feb. 19, so I stress the urgency of this matter.

Jerry Vigil

Santa Barbara