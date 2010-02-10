Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:02 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Union School Brings In More Than $3,200 with e-Scrip

The school will use the funds to provide scholarships for after-school classes, lunches and field trips

By Lori Dyer | February 10, 2010 | 3:43 p.m.

Montecito Union School finished among the top 200 earning groups nationally in the recent Vons “10% Goes Back to Schools” program.

As one of the top 200 groups, Vons contributed an additional $1,000 to the school, for a total of $3,225.21.

In 2009, through this program alone, the Safeway family of stores donated more than $3.4 million to nonprofit groups across the nation.

Montecito Union School plans to use its eScrip funds to provide scholarships for after-school enrichment classes, healthy hot lunches and field trips to students who wouldn’t be able to participate without the scholarships. In addition, eScrip money supports more than 30 programs that the Montecito Union PTA contributes to throughout the school year.

“We appreciate all that Vons does and for their ongoing commitment to education and our local schools,” said Tracy Conway, Montecito Union School PTA president. “Because of Vons’ participation in the eScrip program and our commitment to sign up all of our school families with eScrip, we have the most successful booster program in the region.”

The Safeway “10% Goes Back to Schools” program allowed schools to earn 10 percent of items purchased by school supporters from participating manufacturers this past summer.

In addition to the “10% Goes Back to Schools” program, the eScrip program delivers marketing programs that bring retailers, manufacturers and service providers forward in support of education of youth. To date, the eScrip program has generated more than $220 million in merchant contributions to schools and organizations across the country.

— Lori Dyer is the development director for Electronic Scrip Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 