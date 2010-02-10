SBClick Puts Helping Haiti Just a Click Away

The mobile coupon company will donate $1 to Direct Relief for every new user registered in February

SBclick, a local mobile coupon company, is joining in the Haitian relief effort by donating $1 for every new user through the end of February.

All proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief International, a local nonprofit that already has sent more than $16 million in medical material aid to Haiti.

SBclick accumulated nearly 200 new users in the first week of February and hopes to more than quadruple that number by March.

“We are off to a great start, but want to keep the effort going,” SBclick CEO Michael Head said.

SBclick users take advantage of hundreds of exclusive and compelling restaurant, retail, wellness and nightlife deals all over Santa Barbara delivered from various merchants directly to their cell phone and/or inbox. Registering for an SBclick account and utilizing its deals is free.

Users manage their profiles to specify what types of deals they wish to receive and how they wish to receive them. The SBclick iPhone application publishes deals based on physical location, time of day and profile.

“Not only can users help the people of Haiti with only the click of a mouse, but they will immediately be saving money all over town,” Head said. “It seems like a no‐brainer.”

Click here to register for an account and follow the steps on the home page.

— Caitie Ulle represents SBclick.