Whole Foods Market Offers 5% Giving Day for PAL
A portion of net sales on Feb. 17 will go to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League
By Rae van Seenus | February 10, 2010 | 12:21 p.m.
Whole Foods Market Santa Barbara will donate 5 percent of net sales from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.
The local nonprofit offers after-school programs for at-risk children in the community and strives to provide quality educational, cultural and athletic programming and build positive relationships between the Santa Barbara Police Department and all members of the community.
Whole Foods Market is located at 3761 State St.
— Rae van Seenus represents Whole Foods Market Santa Barbara.
