Accessing Community Resources, Support as Easy as Dialing 2-1-1

Through the Family Service Agency’s 2-1-1 Helpline, citizens can receive information and referrals to more than 2,500 community resources and services countywide.

People can call to access food and utility assistance, other basic needs supports, shelters and warming centers, mental health supports, child care and more.

To be connected, just call 2-1-1 or 800.400.1527 from any landline or cell phone, or click here. Last year, 2-1-1 provided more than 17,000 callers with needed support.

This Friday, Feb. 11, is National 2-1-1 Awareness Day, and the Family Service Agency is working hard to spread the word about how to access help when you need it by calling 2-1-1. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider have supported the agency’s outreach efforts and have proclaimed Friday as 2-1-1 Awareness Day for Santa Barbara city and county.

“2-1-1 is a key partner with First 5 to ensure families with young children are linked to needed resources in our community,” said Pat Wheatley, executive director of the First 5 Commission of Santa Barbara County. “This collaboration works hard to guarantee families are strong, children are safe, and that all children are receiving the education and support they need to make sure they get the best possible start in life.”

“When a personal or family crisis arises, easy access to programs and services is vital,” said Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift Transportation. “Thanks to 2-1-1, our community is connected to reliable and supported human services.”

Bill Batty, executive director of the Family Service Agency, said: “As the economic crisis continues, the needs of our community continue to grow. More and more people are in need of help and don’t know where to go or who to call. Our 2-1-1 Helpline and online database are helping people who have never had to ask for help before. 2-1-1, a program of Family Service Agency, is working firsthand to address the many needs our Santa Barbara County communities continue to face.”

— Kelly Adams is the director of development and communications for the Family Service Agency.