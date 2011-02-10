Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: Go-Slow Approach Often the First Step Toward Failure

Making a healthy lifestyle change requires going all-in

By Bob Wilcher, Noozhawk Columnist | February 10, 2011 | 8:05 p.m.

Can a two-pack-a-day smoker quit by taking one fewer puff each day? Let’s say there are 20 puffs in one cigarette and 20 cigarettes in a pack. That means that every 20 days that person would smoke one fewer cigarette, and in about 13 months that person would take his or her last puff. I suppose this is possible in theory, but does it ever actually happen?

What about someone who is obese and has never worked out? Can that person add 10 seconds of exercise each day and get in great shape slowly? Maybe this can happen as well.

However, what does it really take for people in these situations to change their lifestyles? Is it just the smoking habit that is affecting the first person, or is it just the weight that is affecting the second person?

In my experience, I hear many people say they want to change, but they want to do it slowly and comfortably. Ask me how many people I have actually seen change this way. None! So, in theory, it seems like the slow approach could work, but the big problem with the super-slow method is that changes don’t happen fast enough for people to want to stick with it. They get fed up and quit.

Another problem is that when it comes to one’s health, there are many issues to consider. If the smoker slowly cuts back on cigarettes but is still having coffee and a doughnut for breakfast and doesn’t get exercise, then that person’s body isn’t going to change nearly as quickly as a person who quits smoking and also eats better and takes up exercise. The obese person trying to lose weight certainly isn’t eating properly either, and that is a major hindrance to feeling better and losing weight.

What does it take for someone to really make a difference? I believe it takes a lot of discipline, because inevitably there is going to be some physical and emotional pain to get past the hump. There should always be a structured plan, and it can even be moderately paced, but when the super slow-mo method is attempted, failure is just around the corner.

If an obese person is looking to get healthier, then all of the elements of a healthy lifestyle should be incorporated. It really doesn’t take very long for someone like this to see big changes. Within a month or two of having discipline and dedication, a person can change their life forever. There will be bumps along this short period in time, but it has to be that way. With no bumps there are no lasting results.

Ultimately I believe people need to change their mind first. If the obese person had the mentality of, “I’m going to do whatever it takes, and I won’t give up,” then that person is well on their way to success. On the contrary, if the obese person’s mentality is, “I just don’t know, I guess I’ll give it a try,” then that person will be on a constant roller-coaster until there is a mental shift.

Don’t be on the fence. Get committed and make a change. Everyone is busy. Everyone has responsibilities. Your health needs to be your main priority. Without it — good luck.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

