Fire Department to Conduct High-Rise Drills at Granada

State Street will be partially closed for the Saturday morning training, and theatrical smoke may be visible

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will conduct a series of high-rise structure firefighting training sessions at The Granada, 1214 State St., beginning Saturday morning.

The drills are designed to reinforce response standards and allow firefighters to experience the complexity of working in a high-rise building.

To cause as little impact as possible to State Street, the drills are scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays: Feb. 12, Feb. 26 and March 12.

State Street between Anapamu and Victoria streets will be closed to all vehicle and bicycle traffic in both directions. Additionally, all sidewalk traffic on the east side of State Street will be closed for the duration of the drills. Pedestrian traffic on the west side of State Street will be allowed.

Firefighters will be using a variety of firefighting techniques, including the aerial ladder truck. Additionally, a nontoxic theatrical smoke will be utilized and may be visible from the upper floors of The Granada.

Businesses may remain open, and the fire department will provide volunteer escorts within the drill area.

The department appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during these training sessions.

— Capt. Gary Pitney is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.