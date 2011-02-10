Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents ‘King Lear’ Live

A video of a performance of the play will be screened Friday in Hahn Hall and Wednesday in Campbell Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 10, 2011

As part of its Best of British Theatre series, UCSB Arts & Lectures will screen a video of a live performance of the Donmar Warehouse’s King Lear by William Shakespeare at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 11 in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West and at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Sir Derek Jacobi plays Lear in this already legendary production. His daughter Cordelia is played by Pippa Bennett-Warner. To round out the cast, Gina McKee and Justine Mitchell are his other daughters, Goberil and Regan; Ron Cook plays the Fool; Paul Jesson is Gloucester; Gwilym Lee is Edgar; and Alec Newman is Edmund. Michael Grandage directs, with sets by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin.

Visually arresting, the production is not likely to provoke the word “opulent.”

Like the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, King Lear is a masterpiece whose genuine greatness has been pounded into us all of our lives. Every discussion of it has to begin with a genuflection to its supremacy, its position at the pinnacle of English dramatic literature.

Yet it is far from being a perfect play — wouldn’t the old duffer, for instance, have been better served if he had waited until he had heard from all three of his daughters before divvying up his kingdom among them, instead of dishing it out as he went along? — and its effectiveness in performance depends to an unusual degree on the actor playing the lead. No matter who is Hamlet, Othello or Macbeth, the play is still the thing; but only a very great actor can be the kind of jerk Lear is at the beginning and still have us weeping at his downfall at the end. Fortunately for this production, Jacobi is that great.

When the late John Gielgud played Prospero in Peter Greenaway’s film of The Tempest (Prospero’s Books), he remarked to an interviewer that it was the last of the great Shakespeare roles he would play: “There’s Lear, of course, but Larry Olivier’s done that pretty recently, and one hates to compete.”

Olivier and Gielgud were contemporaries, born just three years apart. Jacobi is upwards of 30 years younger, and his Lear is likely to stand as the Lear of his generation — unless Michael Gambon takes a crack at it.

Tickets to King Lear are $18 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, and can be obtained by calling UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

