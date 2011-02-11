Live Culture Restaurant Closes Temporarily, Citing Financial Reasons

An owner says the Paseo Nuevo venue is expected to reopen either for the weekend or next week

Live Culture, a frozen yogurt, cafe, wine bar and live music venue at 11 W. De la Guerra St. in Paseo Nuevo, has temporarily closed its doors for financial reasons.

An employee for the restaurant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that debt, slow business and a difficult economy were contributing factors. The person said that everyone who worked with the owners felt as if they were part of the family.

The restaurant, which opened in March 2009, is owned by Sierra Falso, Darin Fiechter and Rebecca Klarich.

Fiechter told Noozhawk the company is in talks to find the next round of funding.

“We were supposed to close last week. We held out until Sunday,” Fiechter said. “We may open again for the weekend; if not, then we plan to be open next week. We didn’t realize how strong our support is in the community, and we’re looking for support from the community and investors.”

Fiechter said those who support Live Culture can leave a comment on the restaurant’s Facebook page and should look for a benefit concert sometime soon.

