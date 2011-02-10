MIT Enterprise Forum to Discuss Bandwidth Limitations with the Rise of Technology

“And the Bandwidth Played On ...” will be the title of a presentation by the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

A networking hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be followed by panelist presentations.

The focus of the event will be bandwidth limitations with the growth of smartphone use, live video and video streaming.

Jacques Habra, CEO of Noospheric LLC, will serve as the moderator. He has helped build and sell five technology companies since graduating from college in 1996. Habra is recognized as an industry expert in the fields of Internet technology, online marketing and the mobile industry, with his most recent endeavor helping launch Phone Halo, which received a best of show award at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show.

The formal program is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with presentations from Andrew Seybold, CEO and principal consultant of Andrew Seybold, Inc., a consulting group that advises people and organizations on the wireless industry; Jay Hennigan, director of network engineering of Impulse Advanced Communications, a business communications provider that designs, implements and manages voice and data networks to help companies deal with growth and change; and Bob Fasulkey, vice president of engineering of Digital West Networks Inc., which hosts, collocates and manages wide area networks and cloud computing for businesses.

“This is a really unique opportunity to listen and learn from a world-renowned industry expert in Andrew Seybold,” Habra said. “All of our increasing use of the Internet, smart phones and streaming movies and music is going to create a real bandwidth crunch. I think that the audience is going to be able to understand the problem and recognize the opportunities for entrepreneurs and enthusiasts about technology.”

Tickets are $15 for students and $30 for others who register online, or $40 at the door. Click here to register for the event.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr