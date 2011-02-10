Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

MIT Enterprise Forum to Discuss Bandwidth Limitations with the Rise of Technology

Feb. 16 event to feature speakers Andrew Seybold, Jay Hennigan and Bob Fasulkey

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 10, 2011 | 5:15 p.m.

“And the Bandwidth Played On ...” will be the title of a presentation by the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Central Coast from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

A networking hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be followed by panelist presentations.

The focus of the event will be bandwidth limitations with the growth of smartphone use, live video and video streaming.

Jacques Habra, CEO of Noospheric LLC, will serve as the moderator. He has helped build and sell five technology companies since graduating from college in 1996. Habra is recognized as an industry expert in the fields of Internet technology, online marketing and the mobile industry, with his most recent endeavor helping launch Phone Halo, which received a best of show award at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show.

The formal program is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with presentations from Andrew Seybold, CEO and principal consultant of Andrew Seybold, Inc., a consulting group that advises people and organizations on the wireless industry; Jay Hennigan, director of network engineering of Impulse Advanced Communications, a business communications provider that designs, implements and manages voice and data networks to help companies deal with growth and change; and Bob Fasulkey, vice president of engineering of Digital West Networks Inc., which hosts, collocates and manages wide area networks and cloud computing for businesses.

“This is a really unique opportunity to listen and learn from a world-renowned industry expert in Andrew Seybold,” Habra said. “All of our increasing use of the Internet, smart phones and streaming movies and music is going to create a real bandwidth crunch. I think that the audience is going to be able to understand the problem and recognize the opportunities for entrepreneurs and enthusiasts about technology.”

Tickets are $15 for students and $30 for others who register online, or $40 at the door. Click here to register for the event.

Premier sponsors include Noozhawk, CIO Solutions, Express Employment Professionals, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., Pacific Coast Business Times, Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, Riviera Insurance Services LLC, Socal IP Law Group LLC, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth and Visus.

Supporting sponsors are Alma Rose Winery & Vineyards, DuPont, EVC and Mission Ventures.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 