Santa Barbara Airport Launches Free Android App

The first Santa Barbara Airport app is now available in the Android marketplace for downloading on smart phones.

The version 1.0 app, available free of charge, features live arrival and departure flight schedules, provides links to the airline and rental car companies that serve the airport, as well as airport parking information.

The Santa Barbara Airport also plans to introduce apps for iPhones and iPads by March 15.

The new apps provide efficiency in accessing the most asked-for information by Santa Barbara Airport passengers.

“The Santa Barbara Airport’s new easy-to-navigate Android app is a reliable guide for all airport users, whether they are frequent travelers or a first-time visitor,” airport director Karen Ramsdell said.

The Santa Barbara Airport is one of a few U.S. airports to have such an advanced, custom smart phone app to serve its passengers on the Android platform in addition to the equally popular iPad and iPhone apps.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.