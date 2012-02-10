Carpinteria Rotary Talent Show Set to Take the Stage

Tickets are still available for the Feb. 18 showcase to benefit youth programs and community projects

The Third Annual Carpinteria Rotary Talent Show will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.

Twenty-four entertainers will perform live at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Some tickets can still be purchased, which also come with a discount to a lunch or dinner at a couple of Carpinteria eateries.

Proceeds from the show support funding for local youth programs and community projects in Carpinteria. Students in the club’s Carpinteria High School Rotaract program will be selling intermission refreshments as a fundraiser.

Call Rotary member Donna Treloar about ticket availability at 805.684.5489.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.