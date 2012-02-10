Domestic Violence Solutions Honors Teen Winners of Poster Contest

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider announced the winners of the “WHAT is LOVE?” poster contest Thursday night in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and community partners presented the contest to increase awareness of teen dating violence.

One poster was selected the winner out of hundreds submitted by local high school students. This first-place winner received a $250 cash prize, and 2,000 copies will be made of the winning poster. The second-place winner received a $100 cash prize, and the third-place winners and the Teens Choice Award winner each received a $75 cash prize.

The winner of the Teens Choice Award was Chase Jarosz. Two winners were announced for third place — Claire Lowe and Veronika Jacinto. Cassandra Bustos was named the second-place winnter. The first-place winner was Alec Larson.

It was mentioned that a big part of choosing Larson’s poster was because of to its gender neutrality, because it is often stereotyped that only women are victims of domestic violence when the reality is men or women can be victims of domestic violence.

Last year’s contest fostered a 300 percent increase in teens reporting an abusive relationship, according to event organizers.

I arrived at the event about 5:20 p.m. and was surprised to see it was well over seating capacity by 5:30 p.m.! In fact, the event had so many people attend that there were as many guests standing as there were sitting. I helped myself to some of the delicious food provided, a variety of sandwiches and desserts as well as sodas. Luckily I found my seat fairly early and was able to avoid standing like so many others had to do.

The actual event began at 6 p.m. After asking us all to take a seat, there was first an announcement regarding the teen program at the Santa Barbara library and upcoming events in this program. We were given a brief introduction to the problem of teen domestic violence and how serious the problem is in Santa Barbara. It was reported that one in three teens report being in an abusive relationship, and most teens will stay in an abusive relationship without ever telling anyone.

Schneider arrived just in time and made a short speech on how great it is that all these people were here to support fighting a problem as important as teen domestic violence. Then she got straight to the point and announced the winners of the poster contest.

After announcing the winners of the contest, Christy Haynes, director of Teen Services, discussed an emergency shelter program for women and children only, which is available in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria. The program is for victims of domestic violence and provides those who need it with shelter, emotional support, food, clothing and other necessities for their situation. It’s a 45-day program; however, women and children who complete the 45-day program may go on to the Second Stage program, where they may stay in a one-room apartment and receive counseling, etc., for up to 18 months.

The event provided a lot of important information, and in addition to raising awareness for teen domestic violence, it was a great way to support teens in being aware and fighting to make a difference.

— Noozhawk intern Billy Hagan is a student at Garden Street Academy in Santa Barbara.