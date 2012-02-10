Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s ‘Undie Sunday’ Helps People in Need

Donations of socks, underwear and money will be collected through Sunday, then distributed through Orphan Grain Train

What in the world is Undie Sunday, and what does it have to do with children going to school? Those attending Good Shepherd Lutheran Church this Sunday will be able to answer that question.

Undie Sunday is an annual event to collect new underwear or socks for men, women and children. There are many people who need basic necessities, and what is more basic than new, clean underwear? Especially critical for children is that in Mexico, they must wear socks to be able to attend school.

For the past several weeks, new underwear has been collected, now filling several boxes.

This outreach began in 2009, and Good Shepherd’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League became involved that year.

“We have the means to help, so why not?” said Nancy Roman, president of LWML. “People can donate new socks, undies of all sizes for men, women and children, as well as dollars to help with transportation of the gifts.”

Once the undies are collected in Santa Barbara, the next step is to get the undies on the road. Cynthia Burell, the LWML’s zone president, is in Ventura and will escort the supplies to Ontario.

“I will get them to her and she will bring them to the truck. where a truck will take them (to the final destination) and then distributed,” Roman said.

The last day to contribute undies is this Sunday, Feb. 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. Donations can also be sent to Orphan Grain Train, 555 Manzanita St., Chula Vista, CA 9l9ll.

Undie Sunday is sponsored by Orphan Grain Train to help needy people in California, Arizona and Nevada, which comprise the Pacific Southwest district (includes Tijuana, Mexico). This is a Christian volunteer network that shares personal and material resources with needy people in America and around the world. Volunteers gather donations of clothing, medical supplies, food, Christian literature and other aid to meet real needs.

The Orphan Grain Train movement is a loving response to Jesus Christ’s example as a servant and His love for us.

— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.