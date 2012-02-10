Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

U.S. Fuel Demand Is Down, But Santa Barbara Gas Prices Are Still Going Up

Average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has increased more than 10 cents locally during the past month

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 10, 2012 | 8:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara drivers have seen prices at the pump increase more than 10 cents during the past month despite low fuel demand, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Santa Barbara was $3.882 on Friday, a 1.1-cent increase during the past week. The price is 10.7 cents higher than a month ago and 43.4 cents lower year-to-date, according to GasBuddy.com.

The national average has ticked up 3.5 cents during the past week and 13 cents in the past month.

Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said the rising prices are concerning because gas prices usually dip heading into spring, and America’s fuel demand is at a 10-year low.

“Southern California drivers are getting no relief from price hikes as we head into the spring, which in prior years has been a season of spiking gas prices,” he said. “Consumers need to keep in mind that gas prices can be unpredictable, but they can reduce their fuel usage by driving gently, properly maintaining their vehicle and primarily driving the household vehicle that gets the best fuel economy.”

A barrel of crude oil was $98.240 on Friday, which is about a $2 increase from last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

Santa Barbara motorists can find gas at $3.75 a gallon at the World station at 5960 Calle Real, the 76 at 5648 Hollister Ave., Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road, Thrifty at 231 N. Milpas St. and Valero at 5661 Calle Real.

Drivers can find gas at $3.77 a gallon at the Vons at 165 N. Fairview Ave., USA Gasoline at 8 S. Milpas St. and ARCO at 3618 State St. The USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. carries the least expensive diesel fuel at $4.03 a gallon.

The most expensive stations are the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.19 a gallon and the Village Service Station at 1476 East Valley Road at $4.13 a gallon.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 