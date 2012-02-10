Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Preliminary Hearing Setting Delayed for Santa Barbara Sex-Crimes Suspect

Joseph T. Walker is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a teen girl

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 10, 2012 | 10:35 p.m.

Joseph T. Walker

The preliminary hearing setting for a man accused of committing a lewd act with a Santa Barbara teenager was moved from Friday to March 9 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Deputy District attorney Mary Barron said.

Joseph T. Walker, 48, of Mammoth Lakes, is one of two men accused of unlawful contact with a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime. The other man, Andrew Bourne reportedly committed suicide last month near his home in Mammoth Lakes, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Department.

Both men owned part-time homes in Santa Barbara and were friends of the girl’s family.

Suspicious emails to a Santa Barbara girl were discovered by her parents in September, and authorities allege the two men have had a relationship with her for two years, since the girl was 14.

The men were released from the County Jail on $750,000 bail.

The District Attorney’s Office is expected to soon file an amended complaint that eliminates Bourne and could add more counts against Walker.

Walker is accused of illegally contacting a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime on Oct. 3, 2010; March 31, 2011; June 16, 2011; July 26, 2011; Aug. 24, 2011; and Sept. 5, 2011. He is accused of committing a lewd act upon a child on Oct. 27, 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

