Preliminary Hearing Setting Delayed for Santa Barbara Sex-Crimes Suspect

Joseph T. Walker is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a teen girl

The preliminary hearing setting for a man accused of committing a lewd act with a Santa Barbara teenager was moved from Friday to March 9 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Deputy District attorney Mary Barron said.

Joseph T. Walker, 48, of Mammoth Lakes, is one of two men accused of unlawful contact with a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime. The other man, Andrew Bourne reportedly committed suicide last month near his home in Mammoth Lakes, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Department.

Both men owned part-time homes in Santa Barbara and were friends of the girl’s family.

Suspicious emails to a Santa Barbara girl were discovered by her parents in September, and authorities allege the two men have had a relationship with her for two years, since the girl was 14.

The men were released from the County Jail on $750,000 bail.

The District Attorney’s Office is expected to soon file an amended complaint that eliminates Bourne and could add more counts against Walker.

Walker is accused of illegally contacting a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime on Oct. 3, 2010; March 31, 2011; June 16, 2011; July 26, 2011; Aug. 24, 2011; and Sept. 5, 2011. He is accused of committing a lewd act upon a child on Oct. 27, 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

