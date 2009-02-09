Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Celebrating 60th Birthday With Bash

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is celebrating its 60th birthday at the renovated Coral Casino on Saturday, Feb. 28. Laughter will float through the Coral Casino as ladies and gentlemen dress in vintage attire to celebrate the council which has served the Santa Barbara community for 60 years.

More than 100 volunteers will participate in various committees this year.

“I am pleased to say that the birthday theme is part of the décor this year,” said Penny Jenkins, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse executive director. “We are honored to have Robert and Christine Emmons as the Amethyst Ball Chairmen.”

The chairmen for the men’s committee are Dr. Richard Kahmann and Dr. Bob Bryant.

The Amethyst Ball Committee’s goal is to raise $300,000 which will allow the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to continue its work to build a safer, healthier community by preventing and treating alcoholism and drug abuse.

Elegant dining, dancing to the music of the “Swing Shift” band, and a private VIP reception are just part of the highlight that the evening has to offer to those who will attend this 40’s themed ball. There will not be a live auction this year, but fabulous vacation packages and luxury items will be available through the silent auction.

Tickets are $300 per person or $2,700 for a table of 10. Space is limited. For additional information or ticket reservations, call Sarah at 805.963.1433, ext. 110, or click here.

Jasmine Rara is a publicist.