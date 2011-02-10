Dos Pueblos Students Sweep County’s ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition

Courtney Cambron, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School, took first place Wednesday in the Santa Barbara County “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

Cambron was one of thousands of students across California to participate in the national recitation contest, a program run by the California Arts Council in the state and started by the National Endowment for the Arts to engage high school students in the presentation of poetry through memorization and performance.

Cambron advances to the state finals in Sacramento scheduled for March 20-21. At stake are hundreds of dollars on the state competition level and thousands of dollars at the national finals of Poetry Out Loud.

Fourteen high school students competed in the countywide competition held in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara. Barry Spacks, Santa Barbara poet laureate emeritus, served as emcee for the evening, and a stellar panel of judges included Peri Longo, Santa Barbara poet laureate emeritus, and published poets Chryss Yost, Carol DeCanio and Kathy Roxby.

Dos Pueblos High swept the evening’s honors. In addition to Cambron, the judges awarded Haley Peterson with the Runner-up Award and Rishika Singh placed third. Sojourner Kincaid-Rolle, a respected local poet worked with students at El Puente Community School, and faculty members William Woodard from Dos Pueblos High, Roberta Nye from Santa Barbara High and David Barndollar from Laguna Blanca School were responsible for engaging faculty and their students in the Poetry Out Loud program at their schools.

“In a world of e-mails, IMing, texting, sound bites and blips, it was glorious fun to spend an evening reveling in the spoken word and the literary contributions of American poets,” said Ginny Brush, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

“Young people interested in rap and slam contests can be surprisingly interested in classical poetry when it’s presented through the Poetry Out Loud competition,” said Muriel Johnson, outgoing director of the California Arts Council. “We’ve seen students from all backgrounds and academic levels embrace this program wholeheartedly. It can change their lives.”

Spencer Klavan of Laguna Blanca, the 2009 Santa Barbara County Poetry Out Loud winner, went on to win at the state finals in Sacramento and represented California at the National Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C., last April.

The Poetry Out Loud program seeks to foster the next generation of literary readers by capitalizing on the latest trends in poetry: recitation and performance. Poetry Out Loud competitions start in the classroom, then at the school, region, state and national finals, similar to the structure of the spelling bee. The national initiative is part of an attempt to bring literary arts to students, a critical need in U.S. schools, according to a 2004 NEA report Reading at Risk that found a dramatic decline in literary reading, especially among younger readers.

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.