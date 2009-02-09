Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Presents “Annie” Next Month

By Clark Sayre | February 9, 2009 | 11:25 a.m.

Article Image
There will be nine performances of “Annie” at Dos Pueblos High School next month
Dos Pueblos Charger Theater presents the popular family musical “Annie” March 13, 14, 19, 21 at 7 p.m., March 14, 15 and 21 at 2:30 p.m. and March 20 at 6 p.m. in the DP Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Ave.

Tickets are $10.50 for students and seniors and $12.50 for adults and can be purchased online or at the door. 

“Annie” features the talents of over 100 high school actors, technicians and musicians and is the largest production in Dos Pueblos Theater History.

“Dos Pueblos is so packed with talent that I went for a very large cast and even had to double cast several key roles,” explained director Clark Sayre. 

The beloved family classic follows orphan Annie (Kendra Fellows/Nanda Douglas) as she makes her way from the clutches of her guardian Miss Hannigan (Emma Patterson/Janina Mason) and into the open arms of the wealthy Daddy Warbucks (Evan Bell.) Other featured roles include Warbucks’ assistant Grace (Whitney Crowder/Heather Dell), and money schemers Rooster (Lev Allen-Blitz) and Lily (Emily Day/Rachelle Clark.) 

In a long-standing tradition of service to the community, Dos Pueblos Theater students will donate half the proceeds of their March 15 matinee performance to Cottage Children’s Hospital. Other “Annie” service projects include a recent visit to Valle Verde’s Assisted Living residents and an upcoming special school matinee for local elementary school children.

A limited number of free tickets for Dos Pueblos Theater productions have been and will again be available to low-income families on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting [email protected]

The show will reunite many of the artistic team who produced last year’s sold-out “Beauty and the Beast,” including Santa Barbara Ballet Theater’s Carrie Diamond (choreographer), Santa Barbara Youth Symphony’s Michael Lieberman (conductor), City of Peace’s John Douglas (musical director), Opera Santa Barbara’s Miller James (costume designer),  Ensemble Theatre’s Dave Guy (technical director) and Clark Sayre (director).

Local artist and set designer Rafael Perea de la Cabada, whose sculpture “Persistence of the Unnecessary” was recently featured on State Street in Santa Barbara’s State of the Art Sidewalk Gallery, rounds out the artistic team as set designer.

Paul Freeman, a small business owner whom Sayre met when they both directed for Santa Barbara Children’s Theater, is volunteering his time assisting with direction, choreography and musical direction. 

For more information about “Annie,” contact Clark Sayre at [email protected]

Clark Sayre is director of Dos Pueblos High’s Charger Theater.

