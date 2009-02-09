Cottage Hospital Heart Health Fair Set for Feb. 21

Cottage Health System is hosting its annual Heart Health Fair on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The event runs from 7:30-10 a.m. and is designed primarily for those who have limited access to medical services.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in this country for women as well as men. But it can be prevented through early detection, according to the American Heart Association.

Low-cost cholesterol screening and other cardiac health services will be provided. For $15, participants can have their blood tested and receive information regarding kidney disease, diabetes, bone function, liver function, blood fats, and cholesterol. Screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who wish to participate in cholesterol testing must not eat for 12 to 14 hours before having blood drawn, in order get accurate results. Please continue drinking water and taking prescribed medications during that time.

The event will also offer stroke prevention information, free height and weight evaluations, delicious and nutritious recipes, and healthy snacks.

For more information, contact Dana Goba at 805.879.8992.

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.