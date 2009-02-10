Judge Sets Parameters in Farr-Pappas Trial

Attorneys for 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr and Steve Pappas met this week before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge William McLafferty to discuss what evidence would be considered when their trial begins Tuesday. Pappas lost November’s run-off election to Farr by about 800 votes and has filed a lawsuit, maintaining there were illegal errors that took place in the registration process and at the polls.

McLafferty said he would not consider evidence including violations of the “three-day rule,” which states that voter cards collected by a third party must be turned into the county Registrar of Voters within three days.

However, McLafferty did say he would consider evidence that could prove cards had addresses that had been incorrectly filled out, left blank or filled with fraudulent information. Pappas’ attorney, Jeff Lake, maintains that thousands of voter cards may have been improperly filled out, which may have allowed people to vote twice if they had ballots sent to multiple addresses, for example.

The trial is to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in McLafferty’s courtroom.

