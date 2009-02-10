Milky Water the Result of District Pumping Wells

If you’ve been wondering why the water coming out of your tap looks a bit different than normal, there’s a reason.

Patrons of the Goleta Water District may have noticed their faucet water that looks more milky and opaque than usual.

The answer? “We’ve been pumping our wells for the last two weeks,” said Dale Armstrong, who works as a lab supervisor at the water district. Armstrong said that water from the wells is extremely cold, and when it is pumped out at high pressure, the water fills with an abundance of tiny oxygen bubbles, giving the water a white color. The color will dissipate to a normal clear within minutes.

The water district has pumped its wells in 2007 and 2008, and Armstrong said he’s unsure how long they’ll keep pumping this year.

“The water that’s coming out is perfectly safe to drink,” he said.



Questions about the water district’s tap water can be directed to Armstrong at 805.879.4678.