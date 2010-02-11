Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:37 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Real Estate Market on the Rebound

With interest rates likely to rise this year, now is not the time to hesitate in making your purchase

By Elaine Abercrombie | February 11, 2010 | 9:40 p.m.

Phew! After four years of declining home sales across the country, the numbers finally appear to be turning upward — with closed sales and pending contracts at above-normal increases.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

In particular, first-time buyers helped buoy the market by taking advantage of low prices and interest rates, as well as the $8,000 tax credit offered by the federal government.

At least for now, home prices remain attractive, and mortgage payments as they relate to income are more comfortable.

All of the information seems to point to the fact that home prices have actually overcorrected downward. What does that mean? It indicates that many markets may experience a price “snap back,” with values increasing a lot more than the historical average of 4 percent appreciation per year.

Our local market has never dropped to lower lows; however, it reaches a higher plateau with each real estate cycle. This stair-stepping value is another reason investors are attracted to our area.

Some factors may continue to make some buyers cautious, mostly declines in retirement savings and a lukewarm economic recovery with unemployment hovering much higher than normal nationally. Now is not the time to hesitate, as mortgage interest rates are expected to rise as the year progresses.

We can expect the momentum of home sales to continue, especially with the extension of the tax credit through April and the fact that qualification is no longer limited to just first-time buyers. Prices and interest rates will rise this year, bringing buyer confidence to an all-time high.

The pressure cooker of pent-up demand is about to blow its top! It’s better to be five minutes too early than one minute late to make one of your most expensive purchases.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 