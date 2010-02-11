Large Pothole the Pits for Drivers on Highway 101
A hole in the highway near Salinas Street causes flat tires and traffic tie-ups
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 11, 2010 | 9:23 p.m.
A large pothole in the slow lane of Highway 101 near Salinas Street caused some flat tires and backed up traffic Thursday morning.
Caltrans crews were planning to work through the evening on the Salinas Street to Cabrillo Boulevard stretch of the northbound slow lane.
“I suspect we will do what is most needed today and do more when we can,” Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said in an e-mail to Noozhawk.
— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
