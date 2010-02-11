Santa Barbara Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Officers will be targeting impaired drivers Saturday night
By Sgt. Noel Rivas | February 11, 2010 | 2:58 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoint. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.
Residents are encouraged to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home and designate a driver, and to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors Ssupervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
