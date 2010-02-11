Santa Maria Man Arrested in Jewelry Store Theft

Police say he took off with a diamond ring after posing as a customer

A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in a theft last month at a jewelry store.

Police say a white male entered Don Roberto Jewelers in Santa Maria on Jan. 29 posing as a customer. The man was viewing a diamond ring valued at $2,500 and then ran out of the store with it.

One of the customers ran after the suspect but was unable to catch him.

An investigation led officer to Bryce Lawrence, 20, who was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for burglary and grand theft. His bail set was at $20,000. He was also booked on an outstanding $50,000 arrest warrant out of Tuolumne County for a probation violation.

