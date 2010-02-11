Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:52 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 

Williams, Jordan Endorse Tim Allison for Congress

The 35th District Assembly candidates praise his experience and leadership

By Linda Gassaway | February 11, 2010 | 3:03 p.m.

District 24 congressional candidate Tim Allison has announced that Das Williams and Susan Jordan, candidates for the 35th District Assembly seat representing Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, have endorsed his candidacy.

“Tim Allison will bring strong leadership to Washington, leadership we have been without for far too long in District 24,” Jordan said. “Tim brings a depth of experience that combines a strong business background with a compassion for working families. His dedication to hard work, his vision for the future and his commitment to getting our country back on track will serve the district well. I am proud to endorse him for Congress in California District 24.”

Williams added: “I have worked with Tim for over 12 years and know him to be ethical, a fighter for good-paying jobs for working people, and a person who genuinely cares about public education.”

Allison said he was honored to have the endorsements of Williams and Jordan, and that “their support gives my campaign further momentum, and I look forward to working closely with them both in the months and years ahead.”

Allison is a businessman, an environmental leader, and the founder and former executive director of the Citizens Planning Association, an association that promotes responsible land-use planning and environmental protection in Santa Barbara County.

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.

