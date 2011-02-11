Arlington Financial Advisors Committed to Investing in Clients, Community

The Santa Barbara firm, newly formed by local industry veterans, works to provide peace of mind through sound advice and solid referrals

Intensive paperwork aside, the transition from Global Securities Firm Veterans to Arlington Financial Advisors has been “overwhelmingly positive,” said partner Dianne Duva, CFP.

Arlington Financial Advisors offers investment products and services through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. The team also includes Joe Weiland, CFP, Arthur Swalley, CIMA, Wells Hughes and John Lorenz.

“When we left Merrill Lynch, we didn’t get to take all the client data,” Duva said. “We are recollecting data and getting all of our paperwork done. The response from our clients is positive and affirming.”

Duva said she and her partners were selective in which Merrill Lynch clients the firm invited, choosing to invite people who value the team’s advice, and that the firm was created to provide a more stable platform for clients.

“We want to be able to provide a little more peace of mind in terms of our clients and how they see things,” Duva said. “At the end of 2008, when the financial system was in turmoil and Merrill Lynch was assumed by Bank of America, it was scary for our clients because they didn’t know where they were at or what everything meant. We wondered if were were still going to be employed and be there for our clients.”

Arlington Financial Advisors provides services and investments advice. Services include quarterly meetings for clients. During the first-quarter meeting, the team updates people’s net worth statements and helps set financial goals. Estate planning and insurance needs are evaluated during the second-quarter meeting.

“We are not attorneys, so we don’t draw up wills or trusts, but we provide advice and send our clients to the appropriate professionals,” Duva said.

The third-quarter meeting includes a performance review so clients can understand “why they hold what they hold,” Duva said. The fourth-quarter meeting is a tax preparation session, ensuring that clients’ portfolios are as efficient as possible.

Duva said her team provides an investment philosophy that is both disciplined and diversified.

“We’re diversified. I know that word gets used a lot in this industry,” she said. “We are a conservative investment provider. We have solutions for people to preserve wealth for a lifespan, as well as create multigeneraional wealth. There’s a fine line between preserving and creating wealth.”

Duva said she and her team are deeply involved in philanthropic causes in the community.

“We all have a commitment for make our community a better place,” she said. “By giving back to our community, it’s very rewarding to help nonprofits with fundraising and investments.”

Duva was president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 2007 and completed the Leadership Santa Barbara County program in 2005. She was selected as a 2010-11 Katherine Harvey Fellow through the Santa Barbara Foundation. She is a board member for Women’s Economic Ventures and the Saint Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara.

She also serves on the planned giving committees of the Music Academy of the West and the Storyteller Children’s Center, and advises the fund development committee for the Junior League of Santa Barbara. She also sits on the capital campaign committee of Jodi House.

Among her team members, Swalley has been involved with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for more than 10 years. Weiland will be president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise next year. Hughes is founding president and honorary board member for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. Lorenz sits on the investment committee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“It’s part of our responsibility to be active citizens of our community,” Duva said.

Arlington Financial Advisors celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 27 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

“We’re all hoping that Arlington Financial Advisors brings another choice to work with an independent firm that truly has a well-defined philosophy for investments and services,” Duva said. “We hope to provide a way for clients to come to a firm that has that boutique feel but with the backing of a major financial institution.”

