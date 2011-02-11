Cheryl Gooss Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co. Ventura

She is hired as an associate vice president of investments

Crowell, Weedon & Co. Ventura is pleased to welcome Cheryl Gooss as associate vice president of investments.

Gooss began her career in the financial services industry in 1997 for Dean Witter & Co. in Oxnard, which later merged with Morgan Stanley, then Smith Barney.

She served as an advisor there until July 2009, offering comprehensive financial planning services to her clients, at which time she came on board with Crowell, Weedon & Co. in its Westlake Village office.

Gooss is a longtime Ventura County resident and has a passion for the arts and animal rescue.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States since 1932, with $8 billion in client assets.

Its Ventura office is located at 5740 Ralston St., Suite 301. For more information, click here or call 888.286.5550.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.