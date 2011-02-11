Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cheryl Gooss Joins Crowell, Weedon & Co. Ventura

She is hired as an associate vice president of investments

By Jennifer Guess for Crowell, Weedon & Co. | February 11, 2011 | 4:39 p.m.

Cheryl Gooss
Cheryl Gooss

Crowell, Weedon & Co. Ventura is pleased to welcome Cheryl Gooss as associate vice president of investments.

Gooss began her career in the financial services industry in 1997 for Dean Witter & Co. in Oxnard, which later merged with Morgan Stanley, then Smith Barney.

She served as an advisor there until July 2009, offering comprehensive financial planning services to her clients, at which time she came on board with Crowell, Weedon & Co. in its Westlake Village office.

Gooss is a longtime Ventura County resident and has a passion for the arts and animal rescue.

Crowell, Weedon & Co. is one of the largest independent investment firms in the Western United States since 1932, with $8 billion in client assets.

Its Ventura office is located at 5740 Ralston St., Suite 301. For more information, click here or call 888.286.5550.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 