Dennis, Cheryl Wayman to Discuss ‘How to Talk with Children About Sex’

Even in today’s era of sexual freedom, modesty and embarrassment often keep parents from talking with their pre-teens and teens about sex. This silence by parents can leave children vulnerable and uninformed.

Helping parents navigate the important years of raising pre-teens and teens is the mission of “Providence Presents,” a speaker series featuring experts from the Santa Barbara community.

Dennis Wayman, senior pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, and his wife, Cheryl, a marriage and family therapist — themselves the parents of two grown children — will lead a discussion of “How to Talk with Your Children About Sex” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The presentation is free and open to all who are interested.

“Providence Presents” is a program of Providence Hall, a grades 7-12 college preparatory school in the Christian tradition, established in 2007.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.