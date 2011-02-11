Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Dennis, Cheryl Wayman to Discuss ‘How to Talk with Children About Sex’

The free Feb. 23 event is part of Providence Hall's speaker series

By Elaine Rottman, Providence Hall | February 11, 2011 | 2:33 p.m.

Dennis and Cheryl Wayman
Even in today’s era of sexual freedom, modesty and embarrassment often keep parents from talking with their pre-teens and teens about sex. This silence by parents can leave children vulnerable and uninformed.

Helping parents navigate the important years of raising pre-teens and teens is the mission of “Providence Presents,” a speaker series featuring experts from the Santa Barbara community.

Dennis Wayman, senior pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, and his wife, Cheryl, a marriage and family therapist — themselves the parents of two grown children — will lead a discussion of “How to Talk with Your Children About Sex” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The presentation is free and open to all who are interested.

“Providence Presents” is a program of Providence Hall, a grades 7-12 college preparatory school in the Christian tradition, established in 2007.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

