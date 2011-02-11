Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Theater to Present World Premiere of ‘Biederman’s Match’

The musical opens Friday and runs through Feb. 20

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 11, 2011 | 2:45 p.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present the world premiere of Biederman’s Match, a musical based on Max Frisch’s Biedermann und die Brandstifter — usually translated as Firebugs — beginning Friday and running through Feb. 20 in the Performing Arts Theatre on campus.

The play was adapted by playwright Beau Willimon (Farragut North), with music by Juilliard faculty member Michelle DiBucci and lyrics by Portia Kamons.

Appropriately enough, 2011 is the year of Frisch’s centennial. He was born May 15, 1911, and died April 4, 1991. Only Friedrich Dürrenmatt (The Visit of the Old Lady, The Physicists) rivals Frisch in importance among Swiss writers of the 20th century — and of the two, Frisch is much the funnier, usually.

Like Dürrenmatt, Frisch’s fame rests both on his plays and his novels — I’m Not Stiller! (1954) is a comic masterpiece on a par with Tristram Shandy, The Good Soldier Švejk and The Yawning Heights — and he also published several volumes of his journals. Very much a Central European in his focus on big themes — individual identity, guilt and innocence, technological solutions vs. fate — Frisch also liked to poke holes in the Swiss self-image of a tolerant, democratic society.

Frisch wrote Biedermann in 1953, first as a radio play and then adapted for television and the stage (1958). It is set in a town under siege by arsonists. Posing as peddlers, they talk their way into people’s homes and take up residence in the attic, from whence they burn down the house. Frisch meant the play as an allegory of both Nazism and Communism, as a demonstration of how “ordinary” citizens can be taken in by evil. As the play opens, the main character, a businessman named Biedermann (“upright fellow”), is reading newspaper reports of arson, telling himself that he would never be fooled. Within minutes, the first arsonist shows up and talks his way into spending the night in the attic. The action is observed by a Greek-style chorus of “firemen.”

Biederman’s Match is directed by UCSB faculty member Risa Brainin, and stars Julian Rubel as Biederman, Courtney Salvage as his wife, Babs, Jordan Holmes and Andrew Fromer as arsonists, Hasmik Saakian as his maid, and Brittany Carriger, Emily McKeown and Chase O’Donnell as the Chorus of firefighters. Nayna Ramey designed the sets, Devon Painter the costumes and Michael Klaers the lighting.

Biederman’s Match plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20. The layout of the Performing Arts Theatre precludes late seating. There will be one intermission.

Tickets are $13 to $17, and can be purchased at the door or the ticket office (805.893.7221 or 805.893.3022). Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

