Page Youth Center to Hold Club Basketball Tryouts for Spring Season

Tryouts for girls begin Feb. 18; tryouts for boys begin March 7

The Page Youth Center has scheduled club basketball tryouts for spring season.

Tryouts for PYC Rebels high school basketball for girls in ninth through 12th grades will be held on the following dates and times:

» 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18

» 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 19

» 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Tryouts for girls in fourth, fifth and sixth grades will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 5.

Tryouts for boys’ basketball will be held:

» Sixth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7

» Sixth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10

» Fifth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 8

» Fifth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 11

» Fourth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 8

» Fourth grade: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 9

All PYC club basketball tryouts will be held at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.