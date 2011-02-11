Court Hearing Continued for Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings

Court proceedings were continued Thursday for the man accused of shooting four people, including two sheriff’s deputies, with a high-velocity air gun on Jan. 15 in Goleta.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 15 felony and misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing setting scheduled for Thursday was continued to Feb. 17.

Quinn is accused of shooting two youths at the Camino Real Marketplace on Market Place Drive and then leaving the center. Three Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies caught up with him in the vacant lot at the Hollister Avenue and Storke Road intersection, where he allegedly shot at them, hitting two of the deputies.

All three deputies returned fire and hit him “three times in the upper torso (chest and stomach area) and I believe once in his shoulder,” public defender Jeff Chambliss told Noozhawk in an e-mail Friday.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the deputy shot in the arm is recovering well and that the deputy shot in the cheek needs dental work, as the shot shattered his tooth. The two youths also received medical attention and recovered from their injuries.

All three deputies have returned to work after temporarily being placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Quinn, a transient, faces three counts of armed robbery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, three counts of resisting an executive officer, brandishing a replica gun and failure to register as a sex offender.

