Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Court Hearing Continued for Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings

Public defender says Charles Peart Quinn was shot three times by sheriff's deputies

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 11, 2011 | 7:50 p.m.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

Court proceedings were continued Thursday for the man accused of shooting four people, including two sheriff’s deputies, with a high-velocity air gun on Jan. 15 in Goleta.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 15 felony and misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing setting scheduled for Thursday was continued to Feb. 17.

Quinn is accused of shooting two youths at the Camino Real Marketplace on Market Place Drive and then leaving the center. Three Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies caught up with him in the vacant lot at the Hollister Avenue and Storke Road intersection, where he allegedly shot at them, hitting two of the deputies.

All three deputies returned fire and hit him “three times in the upper torso (chest and stomach area) and I believe once in his shoulder,” public defender Jeff Chambliss told Noozhawk in an e-mail Friday.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the deputy shot in the arm is recovering well and that the deputy shot in the cheek needs dental work, as the shot shattered his tooth. The two youths also received medical attention and recovered from their injuries.

All three deputies have returned to work after temporarily being placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Quinn, a transient, faces three counts of armed robbery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, three counts of resisting an executive officer, brandishing a replica gun and failure to register as a sex offender.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 