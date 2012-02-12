Western Writer Big Jim Williams to Talk Old West at Sacramento Assistance League Authors’ Event

Goleta author and former local radio personality has written numerous books, stories on Old West

Goleta author Big Jim Williams will be among the writers featured at Assistance League of Sacramento’s Second Annual Authors’ Day Event next month in Rancho Cordova.

Williams is the author of the audio books, The Old West and Tall Tales of the Old West; short stories that include Hutch Higgins Ain’t No Horse Thief and The Last Mountain Man; and other western stories. His westerns have appeared in Rope And Wire, Western Horseman, American West and other publications.

A longtime Central Coast radio personality, Williams was known as “The Voice of Santa Barbara” before he was hired as SBCC’s first public information officer. After retiring from SBCC in 1992, he turned to writing.

“I love the Old West’s history, people and tales,” Williams said. “What an exciting time it would have been to be in California’s ‘49 Gold Rush, ride the Oregon Trail, or explore with Lewis and Clark. That’s why I love writing westerns.”



With a theme of “Can You Dig It: Unearthing California’s Legends and Lore,” Assistance League of Sacramento’s Authors’ Day Event is scheduled for March 31 at the Sacramento Marriott Hotel in Rancho Cordova.

Six authors will present interesting facts and information about their books and experiences above and beneath California.

Joining Williams will be UCSB graduate Richard Burrill, author of Ishi’s Untold Story in His First World; Carol Firenze, author of The Passionate Olive: 101 Things To Do With Olive Oil; Scott Lankford, author of Tahoe Beneath the Surface; McAvoy Layne, a Mark Twain impersonator and author of Hooked on Twain; and John Poswall, author of The Altar Boys and The Lawyers: Class of ‘69.

Click here for more information on Authors’ Day.



Click here for more information on Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

— Patricia Montemayor is Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s news release editor.