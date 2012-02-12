California Flower Farmers Ask Consumers to Buy Local This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the No. 1 holiday for florists and a critical time of year for California’s 225 flower farmers. This Valentine’s Day, California flower farmers are counting on the locally grown trend to fuel their flower sales.

Most Americans are unaware that 80 percent of the flowers currently sold in the United States are imported. With 75 percent of all domestically grown cut flowers coming from California, California Grown Flowers are, in fact, the nation’s “local” choice. Just 17 years ago, America’s flower farms accounted for 64 percent of the U.S. market. Today, California’s market share has been reduced to less than 20 percent, forcing many California flower farmers out of business. Buying local — namely California Grown Flowers — matters.

This year’s American Floral Trends Forecast by Florists’ Review Magazine, a popular industry trends publication for floral designers and retailers, acknowledged this growing trend and focused its 2012-2013 forecast on the current “Made in the U.S.A.” trend.

“As the U.S. consumer makes increasingly more informed and thoughtful purchases, buying local and buying responsibly leads the charge of today’s lifestyle initiatives,” according to the forecast.

Increasingly, California flower farmers have been finding success in labeling their flowers “CA Grown” and assisting customers in identifying the local choice when buying their flowers.

Another reason to purchase California Grown Flowers for that special someone this Valentine’s Day is that California flowers will have a longer vase life. California Grown Flowers meet the strictest growing standards in the world and it’s likely they were in the field just 24 to 48 hours before purchase.

Valentines who would like to receive California Grown Flowers on Tuesday can visit www.FlowerHintCards.com to send a virtual hint to that special someone.

— Kasey Cronquist is CEO of the California Cut Flower Commission.