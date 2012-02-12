Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Today’s High School Students Learning There Are Different Degrees of Success

With a four-year college degree not the job guarantee it once was, educators get creative to expand skills-training choices for youth

By Alexa Shapiro, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | February 12, 2012 | 3:11 a.m.

In 1973, high school graduates had a 62 percent chance of finding a job for which they qualified with a college degree. Today, that number has plummeted.

“People used to have a really good chance at getting a job with a degree, and now (those chances are a lot lower),” said Ben Romo, executive director of Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

With such a competitive job market, Romo emphasizes the need for education and career success programs in high school.

“More and more education is necessary for people to compete (in today’s job market),” he said.

The programs Romo mentions can help put students on the right road to a career without the challenges confronting some recent college graduates.

Some programs are already in place. A partnership between local high schools and SBCC has helped students develop 10-year plans that outline what they must achieve during their high school and college careers, Romo said. The program allows students to hear from professionals in different fields about their careers and paths they took to get there.

This presents an array of choices for students and helps them explore possible careers, Romo said. Through mock interviews, internships and shadowing of professionals, the 10-year program helps students identify what is best for them, whether that’s a four-year degree or a two-year community college pathway to success.

“It’s all about options,” he said.

A widely held misconception is that a four-year university path is the only way to go for high school graduates. The goal of achieving a four-year degree is an excellent one, Romo is quick to acknowledge, but he cautions that it’s not the only possible route to take.

Today, 70 percent of high school graduates go on to higher education. Within that 70 percent, just 56 percent graduate from a four-year university in less than six years and only 30 percent receive an associate’s degree within three years at a community college.

“The vast amount of our students aren’t earning degrees,” Romo said.

As a result, it’s evident that the four-year degree program may not be for every student. There are more options out there for students who aren’t wired for four-year university degrees.

Through local community college programs, Romo believes students can obtain the type of skill-based training they need to quickly move into a career. He said there are many skill-based jobs that aren’t necessarily seeking students with university degrees.

“A four-year degree is very expensive,” he said.

After earning a degree, many graduates face huge student loans and other financial obligations to pay off their education. They can’t find jobs in their degree field, Romo said, so they end up taking lower paying jobs in retail or service.

Meanwhile, there is a growing need to fill manufacturing and skilled-labor positions. These industries are accepting two-year degrees or even just certification — programs that cost significantly less than a four-year education.

“There are a lot of meaningful, well-paying jobs that people can get with less than a four-year degree,” Romo said.

Nationally, finding a job after graduation has become an increasing problem as the country grapples with a chronic recession and stubbornly high unemployment, especially among that age group. Since 2009, 5.9 million Americans between the ages of 25 and 35 have moved back in with their parents — a 25 percent increase.

“We’re struggling, including college graduates,” he said.

Career success is no longer guaranteed just because you have a degree.

Through his own research, Romo said he’s found it’s important to present options and information to children at a younger age so they are better prepared for the future. He uses his young daughter, Ruby, as an example. If his child were in junior high, he said he would already be doing everything he can as a parent to “exercise every option.”

“I want her to be able to choose to go to a four-year college or not,” he said. “If she wants to go to a community college, I want to have an honest conversation with her and have her explore that option.

“I want to open doors so that she has the most options.”

However many options there are out there for students, Romo does not feel there’s a one-size-fits-all solution.

“To say that one is better than the other is too simplistic,” Romo said. “It’s not a matter of either/or. They’re not mutually exclusive, they’re complementary.”

Noozhawk intern Alexa Shapiro can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 