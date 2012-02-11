Mike deGruy Memorial Service Begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort

Late Santa Barbara filmmaker will be honored with remembrances and a private Circle of Friends on the beach

Santa Barbara filmmaker Mike deGruy will be honored at a memorial service Sunday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

DeGruy, 60, was killed in a helicopter crash Feb. 3 in New South Wales, Australia. He leaves behind his wife, Mimi, and their teenage children, Max and Frances.

The memorial begins at 3 p.m. Sunday in the open-air Fess Parker Rotunda at the hotel, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., with a memory book available for remembrances and mementoes.

Beginning at 4 p.m., interfaith celebrant Saral Burdette will officiate at the celebration of deGruy’s life.

Afterward, family and close friends will hold a private Circle of Friends on the beach across the street.

Memorial contributions can be made to Santa Barbara Middle School, Heal the Ocean or Mobile Baykeeper in his native Alabama.

