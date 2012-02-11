High Surf, Dangerous Currents in Santa Barbara County’s Weekend Forecast with Chance of Rain Monday

Highs in mid-60s expected Saturday and Sunday on South Coast, but breezy conditions and possible showers headed our way

High surf, dangerous currents and gale-force winds in the Santa Barbara Channel are in the forecast through midday Sunday.

Along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, the National Weather Service said mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows should be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies are likely to begin clouding up Sunday night, the weather service said, and a chance of rain is possible Monday. Breezy conditions are also expected through Monday, with northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s, conditions that should last through next weekend.

The weather service warned Saturday beachgoers and surfers to beware of high surf and an increased risk of rip currents. In the outer Santa Barbara Channel, gale-force winds to 35 knots are forecast through late morning Sunday.

