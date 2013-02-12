Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:49 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Tribute Group Bringing ‘ABBA The Concert’ to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | February 12, 2013 | 1:56 a.m.

Celebrate the music career of Sweden’s 1970s pop-group sensation when ABBA The Concert takes the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Tickets for the show are $20.

ABBA The Concert is a two-hour musical showcase of the group that has sold more than 370 million records worldwide and inspired the popular Broadway musical and feature film Mamma Mia! The tribute follows the quartet from its “Eurovision” beginnings in 1974 to major success with hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.” and more.

This tribute group formed in 1996 and quickly became known for its impressive “ABBA-like” sound and “ABBA-esque” performances. ABBA The Concert has been presented in more than 20 countries and has been a hit with fans and critics throughout its U.S. tours.

ABBA made its breakthrough by winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song “Waterloo,” giving Sweden its first victory on the show and an instant hit. The group went on to become the first pop group to come from a non-English-speaking country that enjoyed consistent success on the pop charts in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. “Waterloo” became ABBA’s first Top 10 hit in the United States and sold more than 6 million copies.

The group followed in 1975 with the self-titled album ABBA, which featured two Billboard Top 20 hits — “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” and “S.O.S.” — and a Greatest Hits album, which boasted the group’s all-time best-selling single, “Fernando,” with more than 10 million copies sold worldwide.

ABBA’s fourth studio album, Arrival, was the group’s first to crack the Billboard 200 chart. In 1976, it became certified gold and contained the No. 1 smash hit “Dancing Queen.” The group would later produce hits like “Take a Chance on Me,” “Does Your Mother Know” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

ABBA stopped performing in 1982, but ABBA The Concert has toured the world and proudly sold out the 15,000-seat Hollywood Bowl five years in a row (2002-06).

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this tribute show in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

