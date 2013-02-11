City to Honor Architect Mark Shields with George Washington Smith Award

Mark Shields, a senior design partner at DesignARC and a Santa Barbara native, will receive the George Washington Smith Award for Exemplary Design in Architecture on Tuesday presented by the Santa Barbara City Council, the Architectural Board of Review and the Historic Landmarks Commission.

Shields will be recognized for his residential addition project at 2100 Laguna St. completed in 2009. The original architect, in 1925, was Mary Craig.

Design awards in three categories will be presented to the recipients during Tuesday’s council meeting beginning at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St.

Other awards to be presented Tuesday are the Saint Barbara Award to civic activist and historic preservation advocate Kellam de Forest for outstanding service to enhance and preserve the built environment of Santa Barbara, and the Lockwood de Forest Award to the Historical Society Museum for exemplary design in landscape architecture at 136 E. De La Guerra St. The work was completed by Martha Degasis of Arcadia Studio in 2009.

Since 1986, the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission and the Architectural Board of Review have jointly selected buildings, landscape features and people to receive design awards. The award winners are selected by reviewing remodel projects and new buildings constructed throughout Santa Barbara to determine projects or individuals that deserve recognition.

It has been several years since the George Washington Smith Award for Design was last handed out. The last award recipient was honored by council in 2007.

The awards ceremony will include a brief presentation, including photographs of the building and landscape improvements. The design award is a clay Saltillo tile plaque with bronze inlay that is enhanced with handcrafted calligraphy lettering by local artist, Leslee Sipress.

Shields brings with him a wealth of experience in the design and planning of some of Santa Barbara’s iconic commercial and residential projects. He has long been regarded as a leading artist and designer in the Santa Barbara community.

His architectural work includes the design and entitlements for some of Santa Barbara’s more significant new buildings. His keen knowledge of the Mediterranean vernacular has helped him successfully navigate and secure design approval through design review boards. His designs and presentation drawings have helped DesignARC win regional architectural competitions and awards.

In addition to his commercial/civic work, Shields specializes in custom residential design. His unique architectural style emphasizes simplicity and beauty.

Shields received his bachelor’s degree in art and architecture from UC Berkeley. Graduating with honors, he moved on to explore his fate in the arts.