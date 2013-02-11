Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:01 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Big-Rig Driver Dies in Rollover Near Quarry Off Highway 154

Officials say the man was ejected after his truck, hauling a single trailer of rock, left the roadway and flipped

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 11, 2013 | 6:07 p.m.

A driver hauling a trailer of rock died Monday after his big rig rolled over in the 1700 block of Highway 154.

Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the accident happened about 11:30 a.m. on the quarry access road just south of Highway 154, which is private property directly across from the Bradbury Dam road.

County Fire engines, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene late Monday morning, but the driver — who has not been identified — was declared dead at the scene, according to Sadecki.

The truck was traveling downhill on the road from the Bee Rock Gravel Quarry at San Lucas Ranch, hauling a trailer of rock. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted to the right and struck the hillside, then lost control and ran off the left side of the road, where it rolled over and ejected the driver, CHP Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said.

The driver, an unidentified 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma. No alcohol or drug impairment is suspected, but the Coroner’s Office will conduct a routine toxicology exam to confirm this, Clotworthy said. The Coroner’s Office will also investigate whether the victim suffered from any medical conditions which may have contributed to the collision.

The CHP will inspect the truck to determine whether there were any mechanical issues which may have contributed to the crash. They are also investigating the cause of the collision.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 