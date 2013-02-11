Big-Rig Driver Dies in Rollover Near Quarry Off Highway 154

Officials say the man was ejected after his truck, hauling a single trailer of rock, left the roadway and flipped

A driver hauling a trailer of rock died Monday after his big rig rolled over in the 1700 block of Highway 154.

Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the accident happened about 11:30 a.m. on the quarry access road just south of Highway 154, which is private property directly across from the Bradbury Dam road.

County Fire engines, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene late Monday morning, but the driver — who has not been identified — was declared dead at the scene, according to Sadecki.

The truck was traveling downhill on the road from the Bee Rock Gravel Quarry at San Lucas Ranch, hauling a trailer of rock. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted to the right and struck the hillside, then lost control and ran off the left side of the road, where it rolled over and ejected the driver, CHP Sgt. Donald Clotworthy said.

The driver, an unidentified 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma. No alcohol or drug impairment is suspected, but the Coroner’s Office will conduct a routine toxicology exam to confirm this, Clotworthy said. The Coroner’s Office will also investigate whether the victim suffered from any medical conditions which may have contributed to the collision.

The CHP will inspect the truck to determine whether there were any mechanical issues which may have contributed to the crash. They are also investigating the cause of the collision.

