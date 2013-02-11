A. Barry Cappello, Leila Noël of Cappello & Noël Selected as 2013 Super Lawyers

A. Barry Cappello and Leila Noël, partners in the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP, have been named as two of the top attorneys in Southern California for 2013 by Super Lawyers Southern California magazine.

No more than 5 percent of lawyers in California receive this honor.

Each year, a research team at Super Lawyers undertakes an independent, statewide survey of lawyers, compiles peer reviews and makes good-standing and disciplinary checks of thousands of attorneys. Only attorneys receiving the highest marks qualify as a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers recognized Cappello and Noël for their legal success in business litigation.

Cappello, who has been named a Super Lawyer since 2007, and Noël, a Super Lawyer for two years, represent plaintiffs in lender liability matters, complex business litigation, class actions and catastrophic personal injury cases. They often co-try the firm’s largest cases, and have obtained jury verdicts and negotiated settlements in excess of $1 billion on behalf of their clients.

In 2011, Noël was named one of the “Top 75 Women Litigators” in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. Since 2007, the National Trial Lawyers Association has listed Cappello as a “Top 100 Trial Attorney” in California and he has been named to the “Best Lawyers in America” since 1994.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.