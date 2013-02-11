One Person Hurt in Bus-Vehicle Collision in Carpinteria

California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the cause of an incident that left one person injured after a vehicle and a bus collided in Carpinteria on Monday morning.

Crews with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched to a scene at Carpinteria and Holly avenues just before 9 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher, who responded to the intersection.

Gallagher said one engine and one ambulance responded, and one patient was being looked at by medics when he left the scene, but said he did not know if she was treated and released or transported to the hospital.

The incident was not a head-on collision, and CHP is investigating who is at fault, he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .