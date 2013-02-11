Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:08 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Crane Students Put Fun in Fundraising to Benefit Local Nonprofits

By Janey Cohen for Crane Country Day School | February 11, 2013 | 3:17 p.m.

The seventh-graders at Crane Country Day School put on a successful fair to raise funds for several Santa Barbara nonprofit agencies on Feb. 1, on the 11-acre campus in Montecito.

“We wanted to call it the Care Fair because it is a chance for us to help local charities that we really care about,” said Isabel Gonzalez, one of the student organizers.

In all, there were representatives from six nonprofits who set up educational booths. Many had hands-on learning for the children who attended the fair, including volunteers from Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) and Karen Lee Stevens from All For Animals, who brought along Miss Sandy, a gentle white lab.

Eyes-In-the Sky brought a few different species of owls. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County had information about their programs and local issues regarding food insecurity. Santa Barbara’s Child Abuse Listening and Mediation talked to fair-goers about their mission and also had a “guess the number of jelly beans” jar.

Becca Solodon, program and event coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, explained how her foundation supports families who are facing childhood cancer.

Children who attended the fair for a $10 donation were given passports to be stamped at each nonprofit booth, and they received a free cupcake from the bake sale if they visited all six.

The Crane School seventh-graders provided lots of fun at the fair as well. They painted faces, applied “tattoos,” sold baked goods and popcorn, and helped children in and out of the bounce house that was donated for the day by Luna’s Jumps. Games included a fishing booth and a lollipop toss, with unicorn-pops donated by Sweet Alley.

At the end of the afternoon, the students had raised more than $2,400, which will be equally distributed to the participating nonprofits.

— Janey Cohen is a service learning coordinator at Crane Country Day School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 