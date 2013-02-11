Crane Students Put Fun in Fundraising to Benefit Local Nonprofits

The seventh-graders at Crane Country Day School put on a successful fair to raise funds for several Santa Barbara nonprofit agencies on Feb. 1, on the 11-acre campus in Montecito.

“We wanted to call it the Care Fair because it is a chance for us to help local charities that we really care about,” said Isabel Gonzalez, one of the student organizers.

In all, there were representatives from six nonprofits who set up educational booths. Many had hands-on learning for the children who attended the fair, including volunteers from Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) and Karen Lee Stevens from All For Animals, who brought along Miss Sandy, a gentle white lab.

Eyes-In-the Sky brought a few different species of owls. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County had information about their programs and local issues regarding food insecurity. Santa Barbara’s Child Abuse Listening and Mediation talked to fair-goers about their mission and also had a “guess the number of jelly beans” jar.

Becca Solodon, program and event coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, explained how her foundation supports families who are facing childhood cancer.

Children who attended the fair for a $10 donation were given passports to be stamped at each nonprofit booth, and they received a free cupcake from the bake sale if they visited all six.

The Crane School seventh-graders provided lots of fun at the fair as well. They painted faces, applied “tattoos,” sold baked goods and popcorn, and helped children in and out of the bounce house that was donated for the day by Luna’s Jumps. Games included a fishing booth and a lollipop toss, with unicorn-pops donated by Sweet Alley.

At the end of the afternoon, the students had raised more than $2,400, which will be equally distributed to the participating nonprofits.

— Janey Cohen is a service learning coordinator at Crane Country Day School.