Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Certifies 21 Businesses

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate on Wednesday the 21 new Santa Barbara County businesses to achieve the Green Business certification.

”It is exciting to see so many different types of businesses interested in our program and in making real changes for sustainability,” program director Frances Gilliland said. “With these 21 new businesses, we now have over 60 certified businesses in the county ranging from a small chocolate shop to a large online learning company.”

Eric Onnen, CEO and founding partner of Santa Barbara Airbus, will give the keynote address, and the Southern California Gas Company will present its Energy Smart Award to UC Santa Barbara.

“This program is a very comprehensive certification process,” said Kent Epperson of SBCAG Traffic Solutions. “In addition to implementing the more obvious environmental practices such as recycling, energy and water conservation and toxic waste reduction, certified businesses must offer their employees a Commuter Benefits Program that encourages them to use sustainable transportation to get to work. This can result in a significant reduction in the business’s carbon footprint.”

The companies most recently certified are: Aqua-Flo Supply (Santa Barbara), The Arbor (UCSB), CalPortland Construction Corporate Offices (Santa Maria), The Chocolate Gallery (Goleta), The Corner Store (UCSB), County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department Water Resources, Green Star Coffee (Goleta), Hardy Diagnostics Company Headquarters (Santa Maria), Luis Oasis Senior Center (Orcutt), lynda.com (Carpinteria), Nicoletti’s (UCSB), Rancho Franciscan Apartments Leasing Office and Common Areas (Santa Barbara), Sama Ayurveda Spa & Healing Studio (Goleta), Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District offices, Santa Barbara Zoo, Solaire Inn & Suites (Santa Maria), The Store at Buchanan (UCSB), Sundance Beach (Goleta), UCSB Concessions and Special Events Catering, and UCSB Transportation Services.

Click here for more information on these businesses, plus a complete listing of all of the local Green Businesses.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, agencies, districts, nonprofits, utilities, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.

The program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment. Businesses address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and alternative transportation with a checklist tailored to their industry type. The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of various mandatory and a minimum number of voluntary actions.

The program currently offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops, and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s website by clicking here.

Click here for more information.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.