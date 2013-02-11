Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:11 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Certifies 21 Businesses

By Frances Gilliland for the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County | February 11, 2013 | 1:56 p.m.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate on Wednesday the 21 new Santa Barbara County businesses to achieve the Green Business certification.

”It is exciting to see so many different types of businesses interested in our program and in making real changes for sustainability,” program director Frances Gilliland said. “With these 21 new businesses, we now have over 60 certified businesses in the county ranging from a small chocolate shop to a large online learning company.”

Eric Onnen, CEO and founding partner of Santa Barbara Airbus, will give the keynote address, and the Southern California Gas Company will present its Energy Smart Award to UC Santa Barbara.

“This program is a very comprehensive certification process,” said Kent Epperson of SBCAG Traffic Solutions. “In addition to implementing the more obvious environmental practices such as recycling, energy and water conservation and toxic waste reduction, certified businesses must offer their employees a Commuter Benefits Program that encourages them to use sustainable transportation to get to work. This can result in a significant reduction in the business’s carbon footprint.”

The companies most recently certified are: Aqua-Flo Supply (Santa Barbara), The Arbor (UCSB), CalPortland Construction Corporate Offices (Santa Maria), The Chocolate Gallery (Goleta), The Corner Store (UCSB), County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department Water Resources, Green Star Coffee (Goleta), Hardy Diagnostics Company Headquarters (Santa Maria), Luis Oasis Senior Center (Orcutt), lynda.com (Carpinteria), Nicoletti’s (UCSB), Rancho Franciscan Apartments Leasing Office and Common Areas (Santa Barbara), Sama Ayurveda Spa & Healing Studio (Goleta), Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District offices, Santa Barbara Zoo, Solaire Inn & Suites (Santa Maria), The Store at Buchanan (UCSB),  Sundance Beach (Goleta), UCSB Concessions and Special Events Catering, and UCSB Transportation Services.

Click here for more information on these businesses, plus a complete listing of all of the local Green Businesses.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, agencies, districts, nonprofits, utilities, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.

The program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment. Businesses address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and alternative transportation with a checklist tailored to their industry type. The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of various mandatory and a minimum number of voluntary actions.

The program currently offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops, and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s website by clicking here.

Click here for more information.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 