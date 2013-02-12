La Colina’s Outburst Takes Top 3 Awards at Musical Theater Competition

La Colina Junior High School’s Outburst musical theater group swept the stage last weekend at a Musical Theatre Competitions of America event in Anaheim.
Under the direction of Shannon Saleh, 28 Outburst performing students competed solos, duets and ensemble pieces as well as participating in Disneyland Resort workshops.
In addition to Saleh, the Outburst ensemble and individual students had the opportunity to perform for experienced adjudicators, and La Colina Junior High came home with the top three awards.
Their titles included first-place Ensemble Division, with their performance of “Westside Story,” first-place Musical Revue featuring songs composed by Alan Menken; and the overall Sweepstakes Award.
— Maja Greig is a parent for La Colina Junior High School.