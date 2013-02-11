Alumnus Mason Farrell Joins Laguna Blanca School’s Board of Trustees

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce that Mason Farrell has joined its Board of Trustees.

A Laguna alumnus from the class of 1980, Farrell is senior vice president at the Capital Group Companies, a privately owned global investment management firm based in Los Angeles and founded in 1931 by the Lovelace family — a family with deep ties to the Laguna Blanca community. He works with high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations through Capital Group Private Client Services.

Farrell served on the Laguna board during the 1990s and helped oversee the acquisition and opening of the Lower School campus in Montecito. He has remained an adviser to Laguna and has continued to serve on various committees. In addition to Laguna’s Board of Trustees, he also serves on the boards of the Lobero Theater and Ganna Walska Lotusland, for which he is a past-president.

Over the years he has also served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the El Adobe Corporation.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Farrell played on its Division I soccer team for all four years. He started his professional career working with Michael Towbes, which led to the founding and operating of two real estate films, Martin Farrell Homes Inc., a residential development company, and M3 Multifamily, LLC, a company that operates and manages apartment communities.

He joined Capital Group in 2011 after selling both real estate ventures and to traveling with his family through England, France, Egypt, Israel, Turkey and Greece.

The son of a business turn-around specialist, Farrell lived all over the country as a child before his family finally settled in Santa Barbara in 1975. He and his wife, Julie, a UCSB graduate, have two children, Cooper (a 10th-grader at Laguna) and Henry, and live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.