Priority Applications Due March 15 for Antioch University’s Summer Writing Institute

Antioch University Santa Barbara will inaugurate its Summer Writing Institute July 28-Aug. 3, and priority applications are due by March 15.

Directed by former Santa Barbara Writers Conference director Marcia Meier, this weeklong intensive seminar combines intimate workshops, networking opportunities, and readings by faculty and guest authors.

With concentrations in fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature and screenwriting, SWI will help participants become more effective in their writing practice, develop an appreciation for their unique style and voice, and gain a greater understanding of new opportunities in a changing publishing environment. They will also forge valuable new professional relationships.

Daily three-hour workshops will be taught by highly accomplished authors and screenwriters. These workshops will provide individualized and focused attention with a maximum of 10 students each. The full SWI community (120 participants plus instructors) will have the chance to socialize at receptions and evening readings. Students will work with the same faculty member all week.

“The Antioch Summer Writing Institute presents a unique opportunity for serious writers in our community to make a breakthrough in their craft,” Meier said “All our instructors have outstanding credentials and are committed to the one-on-one and small group discourse that brings out the best in those whom they mentor.”

Click here for full information about the program and application process.

— Tim Dougherty represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.