Radius Commercial Real Estate Promotes Brad Frohling to Partner

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments this week announced the promotion of Brad Frohling from senior vice president to principal.

Frohling joins co-founders Steve Brown, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler and recently named partner Paul Gamberdella at the helm of Santa Barbara’s premiere commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Frohling was recruited by Radius in early 2002 just a few months after the company’s founding.

“This is a tremendous honor to take a leadership position alongside some of the most respected commercial brokers in the region,” he said. “Becoming a partner at Radius feels like a natural culmination after being a part of this team for more than 10 years.”

One of 2012’s top regional producers, Frohling credits his success to a simple tenet.

“I’m blessed and grateful to love what I do, to be able to make a living in this town and to enjoy the company of the people I work with,” he said. “There is a very positive culture at Radius, and we take great pride in how we serve our clients. I’m eager to continue playing an important role in improving and elevating that high level of service.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Brad into the fold as a partner,” Tuler said. “Brad combines a relentless work ethic with a knack for creatively identifying and structuring commercial sales and lease transactions. He has helped shape Radius into an industry and market leader, and he will continue to be instrumental in our success for years to come.”

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm serving all of the Central Coast. Locally founded and operated, Radius further distinguishes itself as a regional business leader by providing sustained industry data reporting and market forecasting. Radius celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2012.

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.