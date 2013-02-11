Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:09 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Radius Commercial Real Estate Promotes Brad Frohling to Partner

By Vince Coronado for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments | February 11, 2013 | 3:06 p.m.

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments this week announced the promotion of Brad Frohling from senior vice president to principal.

Brad Frohling
Brad Frohling

Frohling joins co-founders Steve Brown, Steve Golis and Bob Tuler and recently named partner Paul Gamberdella at the helm of Santa Barbara’s premiere commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Frohling was recruited by Radius in early 2002 just a few months after the company’s founding.

“This is a tremendous honor to take a leadership position alongside some of the most respected commercial brokers in the region,” he said. “Becoming a partner at Radius feels like a natural culmination after being a part of this team for more than 10 years.”

One of 2012’s top regional producers, Frohling credits his success to a simple tenet.

“I’m blessed and grateful to love what I do, to be able to make a living in this town and to enjoy the company of the people I work with,” he said. “There is a very positive culture at Radius, and we take great pride in how we serve our clients. I’m eager to continue playing an important role in improving and elevating that high level of service.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Brad into the fold as a partner,” Tuler said. “Brad combines a relentless work ethic with a knack for creatively identifying and structuring commercial sales and lease transactions. He has helped shape Radius into an industry and market leader, and he will continue to be instrumental in our success for years to come.”

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm serving all of the Central Coast. Locally founded and operated, Radius further distinguishes itself as a regional business leader by providing sustained industry data reporting and market forecasting. Radius celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2012.

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 